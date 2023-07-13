Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Super recently returned with a new movie years after the TV anime first came to an end, and now more fans than ever can check it out as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now streaming with Crunchyroll! Following the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the team behind the franchise already started work on the next major film in the franchise. This was the first time that Gohan and Piccolo took the center stage of the fight this time around, and it even brought back some classic elements of the series back into the official canon after all this time.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a massive success not only for the franchise (becoming one of the most successful movie launches in Dragon Ball history), and one of the most successful releases in Toei Animation's history. Crunchyroll has been steadily bringing more of Dragon Ball's movies to their streaming service, and now they have completely caught up as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now streaming with Crunchyroll! Check out the promo below celebrating the streaming launch of the newest Dragon Ball movie:

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Japanese voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Goku and Goten, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Yuko Minaguchi as Pan, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Aya Hisakawa as Bulma, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Miki Ito as Android 18, Bin Shimada as Broly, Koichi Yamadera as Beerus, Masakazu Morita as Whis, Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1, Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Miyu Irino as Dr. Hedo, Volcano Ota as Magenta, and Ryota Takeuchi as Carmine.

The English voice cast includes Kyle Hebert as Gohan, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Robert McCollum as Goten, Jeannie Tirado as Pan, Christopher. R Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Monica Rial as Bulma, Eric Vale as Trunks, Meredith Mccoy as Android 18, Johnny Yong Bosch as Broly, Jason Douglas as Beerus, Ian Sinclair as Whis, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Charles Martinet as Magenta, and Jason Marnocha as Carmine.

