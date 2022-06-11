Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses Big Box Office Milestone Ahead of Global Release

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already been playing in Japanese theaters for a few weeks now, with anime fans in the country having the opportunity to catch the return of the Red Ribbon Army along with the stars of the adventure-shifting gears from Goku and Vegeta to Gohan and Piccolo. With the movie's North American release date confirmed for August 19th, it seems that the next chapter in the lives of the Z-Fighters has hit a major milestone in its Japanese theatrical run, a few weeks prior to hitting the silver screen worldwide.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Super Hero is set to see some major changes when it comes to Gohan and Piccolo specifically, as well as proving how the new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army has been beefing itself up since the death of Dr. Gero during Dragon Ball Z's Cell Saga. While a return date for the television series remains a mystery, the creators behind this latest Shonen film have confirmed that a new animated project within the world of Dragon Ball Super is currently in the works, though we would imagine said animated work is still years away from arriving.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has grossed around $14.5 million USD in Japan, selling over 1.5 million tickets so far. While this might not be anywhere near the likes of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it remains a strong showing for the Shonen franchise, especially considering the film is taking a risk by focusing more on Gohan and Piccolo this time around while sidelining Goku and Vegeta.

Gohan and Piccolo receive some major upgrades in this new film, though both Z-Fighters have been absent in the current events of Dragon Ball Super's manga. With the Granolah The Survivor Arc pitting Goku and Vegeta against the criminal organization known as the Heeters, it will be interesting to see if the next arc has more of a role for the supporting players of the Shonen series or if the current storyline might work in a place for the stars of Super Hero.

