Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unleashes Gohan's Very Own Promo

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in the midst of its second month through its run in theaters across Japan, and has unleashed a new promo all about Gohan's big moments to celebrate! Since Dragon Ball Super's new movie is so far into its run overseas, Toei Animation has officially lifted the ban on spoilers for the new movie. This means that promotional materials from this point on will be showing off many of the biggest and most memorable moments from the movie overall, and that's especially true for the main star at the center of it all, Gohan.

While it's going to be a little bit longer before Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero kicks off its international run through theaters this Summer, it's been revealed to fans around the world that Gohan takes the center stage against the main baddie this time around. Through the fight he unlocks a whole new level of power, and it comes with a new transformation to boot. The newest promo for the movie shows off much of that in action, so beware of checking it out below if you are still wary of seeing some of the new movie before it hits theaters. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

It won't be too much longer until we can see Gohan kicking off this new action as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in North America beginning on August 19th. Tickets for the film go on sale beginning on July 22nd, and as for what to expect from the movie itself, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has quite a lot from Gohan, and hopefully it leads to an even brighter future as the franchise's next project is already in the works. How do you like the look of Gohan's new form? Are you excited to see him getting into the fight in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!