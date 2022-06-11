Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Shares Reaction to Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through its second month through theaters in Japan, and with Toei Animation officially lifting the ban on spoilers, one of the stars behind the movie has revealed how they reacted to seeing Gohan's newest form in action. Toei Animation had been holding back on the biggest and most explosive moments from the movie through its promotional materials thus far, but that has changed as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero kicks off its second month in theaters. This has allowed its stars to open up about what they saw break out during the events of the movie.

As Toei has been sharing more and more from the new film through trailers, teasers, and other promotional material, one of the stars behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Masako Nozawa (who stars in the film as the voice behind Gohan, Goku and more), revealed that the spoiler ban on the movie had been lifted. With that, the star was able to open up about seeing Gohan's big new form in action during the film too and was just as excited to see that from Gohan as fans have been. Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As Nozawa opened up about Gohan's new "Beast" form to Mantan Web, (as spotted and translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero star revealed her excitement about Gohan getting into a big fight and getting a new form to show for it, "He looks so cool! He usually studies and doesn't fight much, but he's still very strong. He is Goku's son after all." If anyone knows Gohan's character in and out, it's Nozawa so if she gave her seal of approval to the new form as well that must mean it's a big hit.

The new look and name for Gohan's new form might have made it worldwide far beyond its original debut, but luckily it won't be too much longer before the rest of the world gets to see it in action. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in North America beginning on August 19th, and tickets for the film go on sale beginning on July 22nd. So what do you think of Gohan's newest form? Are you excited to see it in action soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!