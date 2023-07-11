Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 95

The Dragon Ball Super manga is now getting ready for the first major fight of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and now fans have gotten the first idea of what's coming in the next chapter with the first look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 95! Following a special prequel arc focusing on Goten and Trunks before the events of the movie, Dragon Ball Super has been spending the last few months working its way through a new adaptation of the events in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. The promise with this next chapter is the true fights are kicking in soon.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 saw Gohan heading to the Red Ribbon Army base when Pan was kidnapped, and though he had to be forced into fighting in the first place, Piccolo was surprised to see Gohan quickly tap into the well of power that he needed. It ended with Gohan bringing back his Ultimate Gohan form as he was gearing up for the next phase of the fight against Gamma 1, and the first look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 95 (as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter) showcases Ultimate Gohan taking on the Android. Check it out below:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 95 First Drafts, more releasing Friday, July 14, 10AM JST. pic.twitter.com/xfUdo92GXI — Hype (@DbsHype) July 10, 2023

How to Read Dragon Ball Super

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be continuing for the next few months, so fans will get to see some of the movie's biggest moments brought to life in a new way through the manga. Some of the moments have been expanded with extra material, but it has yet to be seen whether or not this Gohan and Gamma 1 fight will be treated the same way. But while you wait now is the time to check out the original movie the arc is all based on. Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will begin streaming with Crunchyroll on July 12.

As for what to expect from the movie's story, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

How are you liking Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's run in the manga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!