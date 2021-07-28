Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Movie's Focus

✖

It would be easy to simply say that the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie will focus on superheroes thanks to the title of the upcoming film, but the latest panel that took place during this year's Comic-Con opened up the story and showed us that the next adventure will be very different from the stories we saw before. With the executive producers of the series joining the panel to reveal new secrets, they were joined by Masako Nozawa, the voice of Japan's Goku, it's clear that Super Hero will have plenty of surprises in store.

Surprisingly, despite the title, the panel didn't give us a sign that the most popular superhero of the Dragon Ball franchise, The Great Saiyaman, would be appearing in the movie dropping next year. While Gohan himself wasn't present for the panel, his daughter Pan was featured and it seems as if the hybrid Saiyan has done some growing up thanks to the movie instituting a time skip. While she isn't exactly fully grown, she appears to be attending Kindergarten and may have formed a strong bond with Piccolo, the Namekian warrior that has built an insane bond with Goku's son.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

On top of Pan and Piccolo being featured, we also caught a glimpse of Krillin in his police attire, proving that the former student of Master Roshi is once again protecting the city in a different way than many of his fellow Z Fighters. Also, we were shown a brand new character who definitely has an aesthetic that screams "Sentai", leading us to believe that the figure might have ties to the Galactic Patrol.

One of the biggest takeaways from the panel is the fact that the 2022 movie will feature a number of characters that were on the sidelines when it came to the previous brawl against the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, with creator Akira Toriyama stating that this movie would focus less on power. As Toriyama has been working on the script for years and considers it to be the best feature-length film so far, we're definitely excited to see what transpires in Super Hero.

What do you think of what we've seen so far from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.