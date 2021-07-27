Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Goku Actor Hypes New Movie

✖

This year's Comic-Con, despite being completely virtual, had plenty of big surprises for fans of comic books and anime alike, with new details regarding the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, Super Hero, revealed. As a part of the Comic-Con panel, the executive producers of the series and the upcoming film, Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida, revealed some interesting new tidbits about the upcoming story that will focus on the likes of Piccolo, Krillin, and Pan, with the voice actress of Japan's Goku, Masako Nozawa, adding some commentary about how excited she is for the next story in the Shonen franchise by Akira Toriyama.

Masako Nozawa has been the voice actress for Son Goku since 1986, having provided the voice of the Saiyan warrior for a shocking thirty-five years, and showing no signs of stopping any time soon. While the English version of Goku has had many voice actors step into the role of what might be considered the most popular anime character of all time, including the likes of Sean Schemmel, Ian James Corlett, Kirby Morrow, and Peter Kelamis to name a few, Nozawa has remained the one and only voice for all things Goku as she lent her talent to the animated series and the countless video games and other animation over the decades.

Nozawa had this to say about the upcoming film that will introduce some new characters to the ever-expanding world of the Dragon Balls:

"I'm sure you're all bursting with excitement waiting for the Dragon Ball movie! I'm certain that Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will more than live up to everyone's expectations! The SUPER HERO subtitle is pretty cool, right? I love how simple and straight-to-the-point it is! The new characters designed by Toriyama don't quite look like anyone we've seen before. They've got a great sense of style! Looking slick wearing boots, they're definitely a unique addition to Dragon Ball, and I can't wait to see what they can do! It's one of those amazing movies where, after you finish watching it, you and your friends and family can all talk about the details and about what parts you liked best! I can't wait to hear all of your impressions of the movie!"

