New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Ropes in Goku's Voice Actress: Watch

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready for the launch of its next feature film release in Japan next month, and has released a new teaser for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Goku, Gohan, Goten and more actress Masako Nozawa sharing a special message along with it! Toei Animation will finally be continuing the Dragon Ball Super anime with the first new release for the franchise in four long years, and with it fans will get to see Gohan and Piccolo taking the center stage as the only ones left to defend the Earth from the next major threat coming their way.

As part of the lead in for the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero beginning next month across theaters in Japan, Masako Nozawa was tapped to help push the latest teaser trailer. To celebrate the recent Goku Day holiday, Nozawa had the following message before the teaser had played, "Today is May 9th, it's Goku Day! The Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Movie releases June 11th, look forward to it!" You can check out the new video message and teaser trailer below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world beginning later this Summer. Nozawa stars as Goku, Gohan and more, but there are so many other things to potentially keep an eye on as the film heads our way. But thankfully it won't be too much longer before it hits. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

