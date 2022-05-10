Dragon Ball Fans Honor Goku Day With Special Shout Outs
It's officially May 9th, and that means it's Goku Day and Dragon Ball fans are sharing some cool new tributes to celebrate! Akira Toriyama's original manga and anime franchise will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in a few more years, and through its run has become one of the most notable franchises in the entire world. It's hard to deny the impact the action series has had on the world of anime and manga, and it's even harder to deny just how big of an impact its central fighter, Goku, has had on pop culture overall.
May 9th in Japan is officially Goku Day (thanks to how its pronounced in the original language), and therefore it's become a choice time each year for Dragon Ball fans to celebrate the series. This year is a bit different, however, as the franchise has quite the bright future with not only a new arc of the manga scheduled to kick off before the end of the year, but with the upcoming feature film return for the Dragon Ball Super franchise with the upcoming launch of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
With this special day giving Dragon Ball fans the opportunity to celebrate Goku, read on to see what fans are saying and see their awesome tributes below. Let us know what you think about Goku too! What are some of your favorite Goku moments so far? What's your favorite Goku form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's Goku Day!
It’s may 9th in Japan.
It’s officially Goku Day!~ pic.twitter.com/PncYLmJzXa— Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2022
Great Art For One of Goku's Biggest Moments!
Special illustration, happy Goku day!! 🎉#GokuDay2022 pic.twitter.com/d9R3222elQ— H.F Fan-Art (@HUGOFRA741) May 9, 2022
A Big Happy Family!
⭐️Happy Goku's day #DragonBall #悟空の日 #悟空の日2022 pic.twitter.com/gE4GrMyQVZ— Bee || Amartbee 🐝 (@amartbee) May 9, 2022
Don't Forget SSJ4!
Drew best form for Goku Day pic.twitter.com/2JEWwLxNpg— BROONO ➐ (@BROONOart) May 9, 2022
So Many Gokus!
The Mystical Adventure— FTW Arts (@FTWStudios99) May 9, 2022
Happy Goku Day!#GokuDay2022#悟空の日2022 pic.twitter.com/K2SLTIwhEb
Goku's Come a Long Way!
[ DRAGON BALL🟠]
It’s still goku day somewhere !#悟空の日2022 pic.twitter.com/FpcamjlzbL— 🐏 percy✨ (@percivore) May 9, 2022
What an Inspiration!
Happy Goku day everyone 🔥🐉🥕— WilBurForce \|/ Mute Vtuber (@Wil_Bur_Force) May 9, 2022
Remember to always keep striving for what you're aiming for and you'll find there's nothing you can't achieve.😁#GokuDay #GokuDay2022 #悟空の日2022 pic.twitter.com/LdvEBEX7wL
Time to Celebrate!
The day of Goku, it's time to launch DBFZ.XD#悟空の日2022 #悟空の日 #GokuDay2022 pic.twitter.com/aZZac3W0zk— 🌌Counter🌌 (@Counter2h) May 9, 2022
Goku's So Cool!
5️⃣.9️⃣ Happy Goku Day!#GokuDay #GokuDay2022 #悟空の日2022 #悟空の日 #Goku pic.twitter.com/FguBA1dAKC— Dragon Bof (@DragonBof) May 9, 2022
Don't Forget, It's Also Piccolo Day!
happy piccolo day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/8uz4JjjCfj— Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) May 9, 2022