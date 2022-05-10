Dragon Ball Fans Honor Goku Day With Special Shout Outs

It's officially May 9th, and that means it's Goku Day and Dragon Ball fans are sharing some cool new tributes to celebrate! Akira Toriyama's original manga and anime franchise will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in a few more years, and through its run has become one of the most notable franchises in the entire world. It's hard to deny the impact the action series has had on the world of anime and manga, and it's even harder to deny just how big of an impact its central fighter, Goku, has had on pop culture overall.

May 9th in Japan is officially Goku Day (thanks to how its pronounced in the original language), and therefore it's become a choice time each year for Dragon Ball fans to celebrate the series. This year is a bit different, however, as the franchise has quite the bright future with not only a new arc of the manga scheduled to kick off before the end of the year, but with the upcoming feature film return for the Dragon Ball Super franchise with the upcoming launch of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

