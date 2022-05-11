Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New English Trailer

✖

Dragon Ball Super will finally be returning with its first new anime project in four long years, and with it getting ready for its worldwide release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released its first real trailer with English subtitles! Toei Animation really got fans talking when they announced that the anime would be continuing with a new feature film picking up from the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, but unfortunately it's been a surprisingly rocky road to the actual film's release in theaters. Originally scheduled to hit Japan earlier this Spring, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be making its worldwide theatrical debut later this Summer.

First hitting theaters in Japan beginning on June 11th, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced that they will be providing a worldwide theatrical release for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero beginning this August in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and the Middle East in both its original Japanese audio with English subtitles and with an English dub. To celebrate the new movie's worldwide launch, Crunchyroll has dropped a new English subtitled trailer that you can check out in action below:

There has yet to be a concrete date given for its worldwide launch just yet, but now fans definitely know for sure that it won't be too much longer after the new movie's initial debut in Japan. So for those worried about spoilers, you won't need to avoid the fandom for too long! With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How are you liking the look for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far? Are you excited to check it out when it hits theaters later this Summer? What are you hoping to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!