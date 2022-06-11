Dragon Ball Creator Is Already Committed to New Projects

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters in Japan with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the creator behind the series is already committed to new projects from the franchise! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero launched earlier this month in Japan, and has already been a massive success for the franchise as the previous film entry. In fact, it was noted that series creator Akira Toriyama first began work on Super Hero when the previous film hit so it's no surprise to see that with the latest film's release, the next project for the franchise is already in the works.

In a special interview with Shueisha's V-Jump magazine to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (as noted by @DbsHype on Twitter), producer Akio Iyoku opened up about the current state of the franchise and revealed that Akira Toriyama is already committed to new projects in the series. It's still much too early to detail what any of these future projects could be, but the creator is "always" in the works on new ideas and concepts for the series that could be incorporated into a future project some day.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"What comes next?," Iyoku began before teasing the next project in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, "Well, if you're asking, a new entry on the series is already in the making! Super Hero took us five years to make, so it's only natural we're already working on what comes next!" Iyoku then began teasing that the creator is already fueling the new projects with new ideas now in the works, "Toriyama-sensei himself is always working on new Dragon Ball concepts and ideas, after all. We're all thinking about what we want to show the world next."

With the series creator working on these new projects at the same time that the manga is continuing the anime with new events, both timelines for the franchise will be moving forward with all kinds of new ideas. There's just no update on when exactly we'll get to see it in action next. How do you feel about the current state of the Dragon Ball franchise? What kind of new anime would you want to see from Akira Toriyama next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!