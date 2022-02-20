New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clips Reveal Sneak-Peek at Next Movie

Dragon Ball Super has given fans a new sneak-peek at the next major feature film with new clips from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation will finally be bringing back the anime franchise for the first time in four long years, and there is so much that we do not know about what to expect from the new movie. Taking place on Earth for the most part and touting a central role for Gohan and Piccolo, there are lots of reasons to be excited. But fans have only gotten to see just a little bit of how it all looks in motion so far.

That’s all changed as Toei Animation showed off even more of the new movie during the special panel for the film as part of the Dragon Ball Games Online Event. There was no new full trailer released just yet, unfortunately, but there were a few notable clips released that showcased more of how this new three dimensional art style for the franchise looks in motion. First is a clip featuring the movie’s newest addition, Dr. Hedo (as spotted by @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495182354792517641?s=20&t=8fnm-4_jk8QndxAmxnlMig

Second is a clip featuring Piccolo and another new villain, Gamma 2:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495183526672666628?s=20&t=8fnm-4_jk8QndxAmxnlMig

And finally, a clip of Gohan getting into the action:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495184263003750412?s=20&t=8fnm-4_jk8QndxAmxnlMig

First releasing in Japan on April 22nd before hitting theaters in North America later this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

But what do you think? How do you feel about these new clips from Dragon Ball Super’s new movie? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!