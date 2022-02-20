Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases Its North America Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially set a release window for the movie’s release in North America! As Dragon Ball Super‘s anime franchise continues with a new movie, fans outside of Japan have been eagerly awaiting news about its potential release. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero quickly approaching its April launch in theaters in Japan, the international release is now getting ready for its own rollout just a few months later. Given how quickly some of the more prominent films have been hitting international territories, thankfully it won’t be too long of a wait for this one either.

Previous promotional materials have teased that Gohan and Piccolo would be taking the center stage this time around as the Red Ribbon Army has returned with two powerful new Androids they need to contend with, and with the new movie hitting theaters in Japan in just a couple of months from now, it seems that fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait much longer to see how it all shakes out as the film is scheduled for a release in North America this Summer!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled to release in Japan on April 22nd, and has been revealed to be scheduled for a North American release this Summer during the special panel during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event. As for what we can expect to see from the new movie, it’s officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

What do you think? How do you feel about this release window for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!