Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Drops New Poster

Dragon Ball Super has dropped a new poster for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! The franchise is finally coming back for the first new anime release since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters in Japan four long years ago, and it will be introducing fans to a whole new kind of look for the franchise. This not only includes the obvious CG animation upgrades, but some brand new looks for the returning characters as well. But there will be some new additions thrown into the mix as well as a new battle kicks off in full.

Taking the stage during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released a new poster for the movie that takes the image found in the first poster revealed a few months ago and expands it to reveal new additions to the film that include the likes of Android 18, Goten, Trunks and more. They have each gone through some changes since last seeing them at the end of the anime, so you can see them for yourself below

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1495181530095882240?s=20&t=hLvJhFjZDPwa22b8ProAdQ

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled to release in Japan on April 22nd, but has yet to unfortunately confirm its international release plans as of this writing. As for what we can expect to see from the new movie, it’s officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

