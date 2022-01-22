Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Hints at Another Major Returning Character

Dragon Ball Super has set the stage for yet another major returning character with the newest look at the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! The new movie is exciting for a number of reasons that include the fact that it’s the first brand new anime from the franchise in four long years, and it’s going to be bringing back many of the fan favorite fighters from that original series for this new adventure. Making matters even more intriguing is that it seems like Gohan and Piccolo are taking the central stage this time around while Goku and Vegeta are being occupied elsewhere.

Promotional materials and merchandise for the film thus far have revealed a lot of the characters making an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and each of the characters included have a design that teases we’ll be getting a focus on Earth and its heroes. As the official Twitter account for the movie teases in a new image released from the film, it seems like we might be getting a look at Mr. Satan in the movie as well as his face is prominently featured in a machine built by the New Red Ribbon Army! Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/DB_super2015/status/1484843360980504587?s=20

This very machine has been revealed in the first trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as it cycled through Goku, Vegeta, and Majin Buu, but Mr. Satan is definitely a fun new addition to the line up since he is considered one of the Earth’s greatest heroes. Since the Red Ribbon Army’s new Androids consider themselves the heroes in this case, Mr. Satan just might be touted as one of the major villains instead that they will need to target. Given that Pan and Gohan seem to have a major role in the new movie too, maybe Mr. Satan isn’t too far off from a cameo appearance?

Even if he does make an appearance in the new movie, his role in it will probably be minimal at best. Then again, the best uses of Mr. Satan in the past have seen him as a bystander who ends up accidentally playing a crucial role in the climax. With all of the other allusions to the Android Saga of the past in Gohan’s clothing and power set, this might be another fun nod. Then again, this could be all that we see of Mr. Satan in the new movie too!

What do you think? Who are you hoping to see in action in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What kind of battles would you like to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!