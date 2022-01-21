Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Obsessed with Gohan’s New Look

Gohan has had quite the journey throughout the Dragon Ball franchise, transforming himself from a young boy terrified of the world into one of the greatest warriors that the planet Earth has ever seen. With the son of Goku set to have a major role in the next film of the series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans are beside themselves when it comes to his new fit that has him wearing a gi closer to that of Piccolo rather than the style of his father.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype got the ball rolling on the discussion of Gohan’s new look, sharing new merchandise from the upcoming film that gives us fresh takes on not just the son of Goku, but also Vegeta, Broly, and Goku, who are all set to have some sort of presence in this movie revolving around the Red Ribbon Army’s return:

