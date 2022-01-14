New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Images Feature Gohan’s New Fit

When Gohan defeated Cell during the events of Dragon Ball Z’s Cell Games, fans of the series created by Akira Toriyama franchise believed that the son of Goku would be the protagonist for the rest of the Shonen. Unfortunately, during the Buu Saga, Goku took the reins once again but it seems that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be putting Gohan back into the driver’s seat, with the hybrid Saiyan featuring a big new look.

When news began arriving regarding this new movie written by Akira Toriyama, it mostly featured the likes of Piccolo and Pan, while showing that Goku is seemingly training with Broly on the world of Beerus and Whis. With the arrival of Jump Festa, Gohan was revealed to be taking on a larger role in this upcoming film, battling against the newest androids of the Red Ribbon Army while sporting a look that is more akin to the outfit he wears in the manga series, rather than the Gi of the anime that makes him look more like his father. With Gohan becoming a Super Saiyan in the latest trailer, it will be interesting to see if Goku’s Son is still relying on his “Mystic Form,” or if he’s found a way to combine the two transformations.

DBS Chronicles shared the newest merchandise for the upcoming film, giving us a new look at Gohan outside of his Super Saiyan transformation and presenting a look that is closer to that of his battle against Cell during the Cell Games, leaving us to wonder what other surprises the Shonen movie will have in store:

New #DragonBallSuperSuperHero Gohan merch with BRAND NEW Illustrations! 🔥



The movie releases in Japan on April 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/CCnOzEuOfn — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) January 14, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has yet to reveal when it will be hitting North America, though we would imagine it won’t be long before the film hits the West considering how successful Broly was when the Legendary Super Saiyan hit the big screen. With the likes of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showing how big anime movies can be at the box office, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on how this upcoming Toriyama film focusing on Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan will be when it comes to its overall profits.

Are you hyped for Gohan’s big comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.