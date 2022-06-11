Dragon Ball Super: Toshio Furukawa Apparently Has One of the World's Biggest Piccolo Collections

✖

As it turns out, Dragon Ball Super star Toshio Furukawa apparently has one of the world's biggest Piccolo collections! It's been a pretty good time to be a fan of Piccolo in the Dragon Ball franchise because while the manga has seemingly left the Namekian behind, the first new anime release in four long years will be putting him front and center in its next major battle. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan next month, and will feature Gohan and Piccolo taking on the main enemies this time around. Piccolo will even get a new form for the effort!

It's been a great time to be a fan of Piccolo, and an even better time for the voice behind Piccolo himself, Toshio Furukawa. Speaking with the Dragon Ball official website to celebrate the recent Piccolo day alongside the upcoming starring role in the movie, Furukawa opened up about his own fandom for the fighter. When asked about how he actually celebrates the Piccolo Day holiday each May, Furukawa opened up about all of the Piccolo focused collectibles he has amassed over the years out of pure love for the Namekian. Noting that he has somewhere around 3,000 Piccolo figures as a result.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"So, I actually like Piccolo a lot. Whenever someone asks me who my favorite character is, I always answer 'Piccolo without hesitation," Furukawa began. "I have around 3,000 Piccolo figures, if that gives you an idea of how much I like him. So yes, I do celebrate May 9th—even if it's just eating something nice to mark the occasion. Sometimes I'll also rearrange my figure collection, clean them up, paint them, that kind of thing." It turns out Furukawa collects way more than just Piccolo figures too.

"I collect more than just figures too. Pretty much anything new that comes out, I buy it all," Furukawa continues. "I'll even buy the same things more than once sometimes. I bought that 'Super Movie Ticket' for Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO too. I'm kind of a geek, you know? I've always had that 'collector' gene in me, so I've amassed collections of all kinds of stuff. I'm running out of space to put it all."Fans are likely going to be happy to see just how much the voice behind Piccolo loves his character, and soon we'll get to see him in action as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan on June 11th and makes its way to international theaters beginning this August.

