‘Dragon Ball Super’: Here’s What Ultra Instinct Goku Black Could Look Like

Dragon Ball Super expanded the franchise is some pretty major ways with a whole new multiverse of new foes for Goku and the others to face, but many fans still hold Goku Black as one of the most memorable of the additions.

With Goku Black having all the powers of Goku, what would it look like if Goku Black managed to reach the Ultra Instinct state? One artist imagined the scene to an impressive degree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @DB_Ciel (who you can find on Twitter here) often creates fantastic Dragon Ball artworks, and this one imagining Goku Black with the Ultra Instinct state is an impressive imagining. Though it’s the Ultra Instinct Omen state before the Mastered state gives Goku his silver hair, Goku Black is distinct due to his godly aura.

Though you would imagine Goku and Goku Black would look the same with their transformations, as the Super Saiyan Rose proves, the character would have a much different aura. Rather than the pure silver and blue aura that standard Goku has, Black has a blend of silver, purple, and pink. It makes for an impressive silhouette for the villain, and hopefully the character does not make a return in the future because this would be one of Goku’s toughest battles ever.

Though returning may seem like a ridiculous idea for a character who was erased by the Omni-King, Zamasu has made a reappearance in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series (along with the Ultra Instinct state). So the option isn’t off the table for the franchise yet.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which will be hitting theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.