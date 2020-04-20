Dragon Ball Super Fans are Curious Why Moro Recognizes Ultra Instinct Sign

After a month of waiting, Dragon Ball Super has finally released a brand new chapter of the series. Fans have been waiting especially long for Chapter 59 of the series as the previous chapter left the series on a major cliffhanger as Goku unleashed the power of Ultra Instinct Sign against Planet Eater Moro, and the two of them were finally going to do battle. But one of the most interesting things about Moro's first reaction to seeing the form in action had fans thinking about whether or not the villain had seen it before.

Chapter 59 of the series confirmed this to be the case as Moro noted that it was a technique used by the gods, but how exactly does Moro know about Ultra Instinct at all? What makes Moro so special and knowledgeable about the worlds of the gods and their various powers?

Fans have been wondering about this too as they question everything from why he knows about Ultra Instinct, and how he already figured out how to counter its abilities. Not only that, they are wondering what this means for Moro's past, and hope it gets explained in a future chapter! Read on to see what fans are saying about Moro and his knowledge of Ultra Instinct and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!