Dragon Ball Super Fans are Curious Why Moro Recognizes Ultra Instinct Sign
After a month of waiting, Dragon Ball Super has finally released a brand new chapter of the series. Fans have been waiting especially long for Chapter 59 of the series as the previous chapter left the series on a major cliffhanger as Goku unleashed the power of Ultra Instinct Sign against Planet Eater Moro, and the two of them were finally going to do battle. But one of the most interesting things about Moro's first reaction to seeing the form in action had fans thinking about whether or not the villain had seen it before.
Chapter 59 of the series confirmed this to be the case as Moro noted that it was a technique used by the gods, but how exactly does Moro know about Ultra Instinct at all? What makes Moro so special and knowledgeable about the worlds of the gods and their various powers?
Fans have been wondering about this too as they question everything from why he knows about Ultra Instinct, and how he already figured out how to counter its abilities. Not only that, they are wondering what this means for Moro's past, and hope it gets explained in a future chapter! Read on to see what fans are saying about Moro and his knowledge of Ultra Instinct and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Oh Snap Indeed...
oh snap, moro knows about UI👀👀👀#DBS #UltraInstinct #Manga pic.twitter.com/ii3sOiT0xC— Bluepinstripe (@iBluepinstripe) April 20, 2020
That's Not Something Any Foe Should Know...
Dragon Ball Super Manga 59. Still running with the classic DBZ vibe, another great chapter. Fantastic artwork. Would make a great movie. I wonder how Moro knows about Ultra Instinct though, given its effectively an Angel or Hakaishin level technique. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/9iuF5j2WyT— Lazuli (@Lazuliski) April 20, 2020
Do They Recognize it by Hair or the Aura?
The only time Ultra Instinct is treated as a transformation is with Goku. His hair glows when he uses it imperfectly, and it turns silver when he perfects it even though no angel has silver hair. How do guys like Whis and Moro recognize it just by the hair or aura? pic.twitter.com/ZRqoPsaXQc— Pu'er Rage (@Pure_Rage136) April 20, 2020
Moro's Already Figured it Out Too...
UI Goku has entered a state in which his body reacts on instinct and experience, making dodging and utilizing pin-point offense very easy. It's a PHYSICAL technique/transformation. Moro utilizes a technique to halt Goku's movements, preventing him from using UI. And...you're MAD?— Bryan/TheOTN (@TheOTN2) April 20, 2020
What Makes Moro so Special?
It’s cool that Goku can use “sign” on will but it just isn’t that good anymore— Kendo Retrowave (@hyperkendo) April 20, 2020
On top of that, Moro is able to combat it? I get that Jiren and Kefla were able to pull similar feats, especially the former, but those were special instances from my understanding
How is He Able to Counter it?
Most important information about Ultra instinct , and whether Goku will unlock complete form.— SomNath Ghosh (@GokuSomnath) April 20, 2020
Moro is able to counter it to some extent.#DragonBallSuper #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/ujyQp5aHoW
Just How Strong is Moro, Really?
DragonBall Super Chapter 59 Review.— SauceHouston (@SauceHouston1) April 20, 2020
•Seems that Goku can go UI at will through training with Merus
• Vegeta is still on Yardrat but can Feel Goku Chi?
• Moro is on par with the gods of destruction? So that means UI is on par with them as well (obviously) but is MUI above?
Wait, Was Moro Almost a God of Destruction?
Moro knows about Ultra Instinct technique 🧐🧐🧐
How?
Could this really mean that Moro was a GoD candidate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XvPBPivOct— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) April 20, 2020
