‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Confirm A Universe 7 Betrayal

Dragon Ball Super fans are still reeling from its last episode, but things are only going to get more intense on the anime. With two universes left in the Tournament of Power, the event has never been more cutthroat. So, fans cannot say they are surprised to hear a double-crossing is on its way.

After all, Freeza is the kind of guy who looks after himself.

Not long ago, Animage shared its blurbs for Dragon Ball Super. It released a new synopsis for episode 124, and it confirmed Freeza would approach a Universe 11 fighter to barter for his life.

You can read the translated summary of “A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with his Back to the Wall!!” below:

“While Goku and Vegeta battle Jiren, Freeza proposes something to his opponent Dyspo: “If Universe 11 wins, please use the Super Dragon Balls to resurrect me. Promise me that, and I’ll have no problem cooperating with Universe 11.”

As you can see, Freeza is not below making backhanded deals to save his skin. Last week, the Universe 7 villain got a taste of Dyspo’s power when they clashed for the first time, and fans think he has already had enough. Still, there are plenty of others who think Freeza is just pulling Dyspo’s leg with the offer.

After all, a previous blurb for episode 124 did say Gohan would come to help Freeza out with Dyspo. It isn’t crazy to think Freeza made his offer to mess with Dyspo and backstab the Universe 11 fighter when the moment is right.

