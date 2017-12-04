Did This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Promo Just Tease Vegeta’s Elimination?

Dragon Ball Super just put fans through two tough losses, but the show may be planning an even bigger upset for next week. Toei Animation’s preview for episode 119 is already out, and fans are scared Vegeta may be the anime’s next victim.

Not long ago, the teaser for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode went live, and the clip sees Universe 4 gets back into action. Goku and his teammates are targeted by two invisible threats from the universe, and one shot shows Vegeta in some serious trouble.

As you can see above, the preview follows Vegeta as he stands near the edge of the tournament’s arena. The fighter then appears to be whisked off his feet at one point and topples out of bounds as he reaches for the arena with an outstretched hand.

The video reel wants to make it look like Vegeta will be the next man removed from the Tournament of Power, and the episode’s title doesn’t help any. Weekly Shonen Jump has already released the episode’s title and synopsis, so fans know the release is called “A New Victim From Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!” If the episode is being straight, then one of Goku’s teammates will be ringed out next week, but could it really be Vegeta?

Anything is possible when it comes to Dragon Ball Super, but fans have little reason to think Vegeta will really be Universe 7’s next sacrifice. The fighter may not have Goku’s star status, but Vegeta is one of the fandom’s top characters; If the tournament axed the fighter before Freeza, there would surely be riots happening within the fandom.

Dragon Ball Super seems like it has bigger plans for Vegeta still, and a writer on the show has stressed as such. In the past, Toshio Yoshita told fans he’d written a “cool” episode for Vegeta, and the writer has not indicated the release has happened just yet. The Tournament of Power did just erase two universes, but it is far from over at this point. Vegeta won’t go down over a few mystery fighters from Universe 4, but it does look like the Saiyan will come close to having the rug pulled from underneath him.

