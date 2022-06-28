Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultra Ego's Severe Limit

Dragon Ball Super has pushed Vegeta over the edge by revealing the severe limit his Ultra Ego form can't surpass yet with the newest chapter of the series! When Vegeta first debuted his own take on Ultra Instinct in the fight against Granolah earlier in the arc, it was revealed that this form was something he came up with on his own. It was then teased that it was the first time he had been able to use the form in an actual fight, and soon fans discovered that it comes with a pretty big weakness that stacks on damage in exchange for boosts in power.

As the rematch began against Gas, both Goku and Vegeta were able to heal up and return to their full power. There was the hope that Vegeta would be able to do better with his use of the Ultra Ego form as not only did he get some real experience with its abilities in the fight against Granolah, but he was back to his full strength and thus had more of a runway to work with. But Gas' power also damaged Vegeta to such an extent that he's not only gotten stronger with Ultra Ego, but he reaches a dangerous new kind of limit with the form as a result.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super kicks off the fight with Gas in full, and Vegeta takes point for the first half of it in order to buy Goku time to better figure out his Ultra Instinct usage. It's here that Vegeta's Ultra Ego form gets much stronger than it was in the fight against Granolah, but like before, Vegeta's glass cannon approach with the technique means he takes on a ton of damage in between any of his counterattacks. While Vegeta is welcoming the damage for the power boost, it's also very much something he refuses to give up on.

He knows full well that the damage to him is only making it tougher to stand, but he instills fear in Gas due to his unrelenting strive for destruction with the form. In fact, Vegeta pushes even further than his body can keep up with and thus ends up losing consciousness while trying to throw a punch at Gas. It's here Vegeta's Ultra Ego limit was forced, and thus opens up a very dangerous future for Vegeta as he'll likely keep hitting this severe limit in order to eventually surpass it each time he uses the Ultra Ego form.

It's a compelling pattern for sure, but also something he needs to figure out before the next fight. How do you feel about Vegeta's current limits with Ultra Ego? How are you liking his use of the form so far?