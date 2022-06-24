Dragon Ball Super Trolls Fans With Vegeta's Latest Loss

Dragon Ball Super is set to see the return of the Red Ribbon Army via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer, but the Granolah The Survivor Arc continues in the pages of the manga, and unfortunately for many readers, things aren't going great for Vegeta. Despite the fact that Vegeta has gained a new transformation in Ultra Ego, a form that he learned by training with the god of destruction that puts him on an even playing field with Goku's Ultra Instinct, it seems as though even this power isn't enough for him to claim victory against Gas.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 85, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

For the most part, Vegeta is fighting against Gas in the latest chapter in a bid to give Goku more time to better understand his power in Ultra Instinct, and while he was successful in buying time for his rival, the Saiyan Prince couldn't defeat the strongest member of the Heeters. While the Prince of All Saiyans did note that Gas' attacks were "giving him fuel" to evolve his latest form and increase his power level, he still lost all the same, with his form burning out and stealing his consciousness from under him.

Vegeta has lost more than a few times throughout both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z, though the next movie is set to see the Saiyan Prince train alongside Goku and Broly which might finally give him a leg-up when all is said and done. While Ultra Ego hasn't been confirmed to appear in the movie, we're sure that we'll one day see it appear in the medium of animation.

The chapter came to a close with Goku not just accessing a new level of Ultra Instinct, but Gas employing a new form of his own, with the Heeter known as Elec hinting that his younger brother only has a little time left thanks in part to the wish they made upon the Dragon Balls of the Planet Cereal.

