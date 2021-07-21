Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta's New God Form Gives Him Unexpected Beerus Connection

✖

Vegeta's new God of Destruction form gives him an unexpected connection to Beerus with the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super! The Granolah the Survivor arc of the manga series continues with the newest chapter of the series, and fans have been hyping up the release of Chapter 74 of the series because we were all waiting to see how Vegeta would stack up to the titular Granolah after seeing Granolah easily dispatch a Goku who had used the Mastered Ultra Instinct power. It had seemed like Vegeta could actually clinch a win this time, and now it certainly seems like it.

Chapter 74 of the series kicked off the fight between Vegeta and Granolah in full, and we had begun to see just how much Vegeta had picked up during his time training with Beerus so far. While we had seen him pick up the Hakai ability, the end of the chapter revealed that Vegeta actually had a whole new form hiding in wait. Not only that, but Vegeta's new form has given him a likeness much like the God of Destruction Beerus himself.

#DragonBallSuper's new Vegeta form gives him some real distinct Beerus face, lack of eyebrows and all lol pic.twitter.com/b39ZuYKsan — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 20, 2021

The end of Chapter 74 of the series sees Vegeta channeling a new kind of power that Goku had noted felt like God Ki, but "not any old God ki" and it soon becomes clear with the resulting flame like power that Vegeta is channeling the same kind of destructive godly energy that Beerus has. Cementing this connection even further than that is Vegeta's new look that removes his eyebrows much like the Super Saiyan 3 transformation. But there's something deeper about this visual connection.

This change in his face makes it a little more slender, and the pointed nature of it and lack of eyebrows gives him a more distinct visual connection to Beerus beyond the obvious ki. This God of Destruction like transformation seems to further tie into Vegeta's connection to Beerus, and now on top of the earring he wears, he's one step closer to eventually taking on that role in full. Now it's just a matter of seeing how powerful and effective this new form actually is.

But how do you feel about Vegeta's new God of Destruction form? What do you think about these visual connections to Beerus? Do you think he's closer to becoming a full Destroyer someday?