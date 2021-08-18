✖

Dragon Ball changed the game years ago when Goku went Super Saiyan for the first time, and the hero has unlocked tons of forms since. Of course, these power boosts have been found elsewhere, and Vegeta is often the hero trailing after Goku when it comes to power. That seems to have changed not long ago thanks to his newest form, and Dragon Ball Super just gave fans the power's name.

The whole thing came to light in chapter 75 of Dragon Ball Super. It was there the manga checked in on Vegeta as his fight with Granolah kept moving forward. The chapter began with Vegeta showing off his new power, and the hero makes a very important observation about the form.

"The thing is the hotter my battle soul burns, the stronger I grow," Vegeta says as his moves become increasingly primal. "Kakarot's body may have a mind of its own, but I'm all ego. In fact, go ahead and call this Ultra Ego."

So, there you have it. Ultra Instinct might have wowed fans when Goku made the form his own, but Vegeta is ready to push back with his own power. Ultra Ego is something Vegeta is suited for, but not even this boost was enough to knock out his opponent.

As the chapter ends, Dragon Ball fans discover there is a downside to Ultra Ego, and it is similar to that found in Ultra Instinct. You may remember Goku had an issue with keeping his form up for long periods of time, and that is due to its stamina drain. The same issue is plaguing Vegeta now, and that is to be expected since he just unlocked the power. And as he uses it more, fans can expect it to become as OP as Ultra Instinct... fingers crossed!

