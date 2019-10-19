Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta’s New Yardrat Uniform Surfaces Online

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has reached the midway point of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and with this small break from the action Goku and Vegeta have gone off in their own separate ways as they try and figure out the best course of action against Planet Eater Moro. This has led Vegeta to the famous location of Yardrat, where Goku once learned the Instant Transmission technique, and it’s here that fans speculated that Vegeta would be getting his own Yardrat makeover during training much like Goku had when he returned to Earth after the Freeza saga.

While some fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what this would look like, it seems like we’ll be getting a definitive look soon as images of Vegeta’s new Yardat look have surfaced online thanks to @MsDBZbabe on Twitter. Check them out below!

It seems Vegeta’s Yardrat training will be explored further in either the next chapter or a future chapter of the manga to come as these seem to be images of the most recent release of the series in Japan. That’s merely conjecture until this is confirmed, however. But luckily the next chapter of the series is scheduled to release fairly soon as Viz Media has confirmed that Chapter 53 of the series will officially debut on October 20th.

But while the manga has provided some fun moments and new looks for characters like Vegeta, there’s no doubt that fans would love to see a new anime from the franchise instead. If the series does continue, there’s now plenty of manga material to adapt along with plenty of other non-canon stories from the franchise that could be mined for new episodes too. But for one reason or another, the anime franchise is taking a break for now and will hopefully be back again someday. Maybe we’ll get to see Vegeta’s new Yardrat look in motion.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.