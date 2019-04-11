‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Shintani’s Vegito Design

Dragon Ball is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to its latest iteration. Not long ago, the franchise hit up theaters with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and its artwork like animation gurus amazed. Now, fans are taking that style into their own work, and one artist has imagined the series’ new take on Vegito.

Recently, Naohiro Shintani gave his team’s new take on fusion characters when Gogeta hit up Dragon Ball Super. The artwork proved the Fusion Dance works as well as ever, and Gogeta was powerful enough to give Broly pause. However, it is Vegito who shows up most often in the franchise, and his Shintani look is a smooth one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist named RenanFNA shared their take on the Potara fusion. You can check out the art below!

YOSHAAAA!

– I crossed Gogeta’s design to try to simulate what a Shintani Vegito would look like, and that’s it. 😁#Vegito #DragonBallSuperBroly #Shintani pic.twitter.com/tlcwslgtQr — RenanFNA (@FnaRenan) April 10, 2019

As you can see, Vegito is wearing his usual outfit, and it looks perfectly shaded here. Colored blue and orange, Vegito looks buff in the deep-cut uniform, and he’s got on some sweet Saiyan boots to match.

When it comes to Vegito’s features, the character looks on point. From his spiked hair to his turned brow, Vegito is the perfect mix of Goku and Vegeta in this piece, but they avoid looking like like Gogeta. It is Vegeta who shines through the most in this Potara fusion, and fans are hoping Shintani will get to see a design like this one pop into the anime one day.

So, how do you like this Vegito design? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!