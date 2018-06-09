‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gives Z-Fighters A Saiyan Makeover

The Dragon Ball Super manga has become both famous and infamous with fans of Toei Animation’s anime series because of how many changes it’s made to the ways the Tournament of Power progresses, but it’s latest imagined change just may be the wildest yet.

Gracing the cover of the latest volume of the manga is an alternate universe in which the Z-Fighters lost to Freeza and joined his terrible army, and the results are hilarious.

The cover for the upcoming Volume 6 of the manga features Freeza traveling in his hover chair along with Picolo, Master Roshi, Gohan, and Tien in the armor the Freeza army is know for. While Gohan has had experience in the armor before, even wearing a slight resemblance of the armor he wore in Dragon Ball Z as a child, this is a first for Tien, Piccolo, and Master Roshi.

Each of them is undoubtedly having mixed feelings about the armor, but Master Roshi hilariously seems game for the whole thing. This pokes fun at Universe 7’s team for the Tournament of Power as Freeza became a last minute addition in order to replace the sleeping Majin Buu.

Fans had expect Freeza to betray Universe 7 at some point during the tournament, but he surprised fans all over by not only making it to the final few fighters of the tournament but helped Universe 7 win it all in the end. Freeza contributed to his team in many big ways, so the least the other Z-Fighters could do was wear his army’s armor.

