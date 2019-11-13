Dragon Ball Concert Tour Confirms First U.S. Date

It would be putting things lightly to say anime has some true bops. Over the decades, music has become tightly tied to anime given the medium’s original scores and theme songs. For series like Dragon Ball, their music has become iconic thanks to their global popularity, and it seems like fans in North America will get to experience some of those tracks firsthand soon.

For those who do not know, Dragon Ball is currently busy with a special tour. The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure kicked off overseas sometime ago and brought the franchise’s music to audiences all over. Now, the show is coming to America, and the tour will kick off in Chicago.

“Get immersed into the world of Dragon Ball as the #DragonBallSymphonicAdventure comes to the U.S. with a premiere performance in Chicago! This one-of-a-kind concert experience kicks off 3/27/20,” Toei Animation tweeted to eager fans.

As you can see above, the poster for the concert tour is exciting. Not only does it feature a massive drum, but Goku is the one banging on the instrument. Dressed from the waist down, the Saiyan looks concentrated as he keeps the beat, and fans can only hope some of the actual concert performers cosplay as Goku during the show.

Right now, the only U.S. date announced is Chicago. If you want to get tickets, they will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST on November 15. Ticketmaster will carry the tickets for the March 2020 performance. The show will be held at the Rosemont Theatre with the World Symphony Orchestra, so all you Dragon Ball fans better grab a ticket when they go live before they’re gone.

Will you try to hit up this tour’s North American date? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

