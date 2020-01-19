Dragon Ball Star Injured After Falling Off Stage at Symphonic Adventure Tour

Dragon Ball fans had lots to do this weekend thanks to the debut of a certain game. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot went live and let fans relive some of their favorite parts of the classic anime. As for others, they were lucky enough to check out the touring Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, but those attendees were left shocked after one of its honored guests fell off stage.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Ramen Para Dos shared their reaction to the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure. The show hit up Madrid for hundreds of fans, but its encore was cut short after singer-actor Hiroki Takahashi fell off the stage.

“The concern stopped suddenly because Hiroki Takahashi accidentally fell off the stage. We hope there’s nothing wrong and that he recovers quickly,” Ramen Para Dos shared with fans online.

Not long afterwards, Overlook Events spoke up about the incident. The company helped organize the tour date in Madrid, so it assured fans the singer is doing just fine.

“Due to a technical incident, the Dragon Ball concert last night in Madrid was interrupted during the encore as singer Hiroki Takahashi fell off the stage. Hiroki is going well and will be able to get back to Japan shortly.”

According to reports, Takahashi was briefly seen at a hospital to treat minor injuries to his face and hands. The star will be back in Japan before long, and fans are glad to hear he wasn’t hurt any worse. The singer chose to appear at the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure stop given his work on Dragon Ball‘s TV series and films. Now, the voice actor for Mira deserves to take a break and get his feet back under him after such a fall.

