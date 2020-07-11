Dragon Ball x One Piece Crossover Imagines Vegeta's Gear Fourth Form

✖

Dragon Ball fans everywhere were excited when Vegeta managed to finally get a leg up over the franchise's newest villain, but where the series didn't come through was with a new form for the prince of all Saiyans just yet. So what would it look like if Vegeta took a cue from One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy? The Dragon Ball franchise often rewards its characters' training with a brand new form of some sort, but these days it no longer means a huge visual change or shift like in the older iterations of the franchise. Most of the time, it's just exchanging one color or another as they progress through new stages of power.

This is much different from how One Piece handles each of Monkey D. Luffy's upgrades. Because Luffy doesn't have a traditional power scale (and the series handles its power scales much differently overall), each of his major upgrades also comes with an entirely new look that showcases Luffy as reaching this new level of power. So what if Dragon Ball went that route with its upgrades?

Artist Red Art (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined just that as the artist combined Vegeta with Luffy's Gear Fourth Boundman form. Imagining a world where Vegeta's training resulted in the ballooned up muscular form that he gets with Boundman, it would be interesting to see how Vegeta would do with Luffy's stretchy powers! You can check it out below:

Vegeta has already gone down a much less traditional path than he has in Dragon Ball's past as his most recent training wasn't to power himself up, but to use his current abilities in a better way. If a transformation does come down later in the line that modifies the fighter's body in the franchise, Vegeta will probably be the one fighter best suited for such an ability! But what do you think of this fusion?

Have you ever seen the official crossovers between One Piece and Dragon Ball? Would Goku and Vegeta be good fighters in the world of One Piece? Would Luffy be able to hold his own against the godly threats of Dragon Ball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

