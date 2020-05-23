Genius One Piece Cosplay Brings Luffy's Gum Gum Powers to Life on a Budget

✖

Soon One Piece fans will be able to check out the fan favorite anime in a brand new way, and now Luffy's Gum Gum Powers have come to life in an ingenious new way too! One Piece first introduced fans to the rubber boy Luffy over two decades ago, and in that time we have seen Luffy take those initial Gum Gum Fruit abilities and modified them to great extents with powerful new transformations and creative uses for his rubber body. But out of all the wacky powers in the series, Luffy's rubber body is probably one of the abilities you can actually see working out in the real world.

It turns out all it takes is some genius placement of a metal pot, and some great camera angles to recreate Luffy's Gum Gum Pistol. Artist @lowcostcosplayth (who you can find on Instagram here) absolutely nails it here with their own straw hat, towel to represent Luffy's vest, and pair of shorts. But the real kicker is when @lowcostcosplayth extends their arm and really "stretches." You'll find it below!

It's great to see One Piece come to life so well because soon we'll be seeing an official live-action take on the franchise. Netflix currently has a live-action TV series in the works, so we'll see how this new project takes on wackier elements of the original series like Luffy's Gum Gum powers. He's not the only oddball in the franchise, and if the series really is going to be as big as it's teasing, then Luffy's powers won't be the only details the new series will need to keep an eye out for.

Netflix will be giving fans a way to catch up with One Piece before its live action series debut with the first two major arcs of the anime series officially joining the streaming service next month. It's part of a major effort to expand Netflix's anime universe, and franchises like One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more are a part of the ride!

What's your favorite of Luffy's Gum Gum moves? What are some of your favorite Luffy punches in One Piece overall? What would you do with your own Gum Gum Devil Fruit abilities? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

