Dragon Ball Goes Viral Over Impressive Shadow Art Display

The Dragon Ball franchise has gone viral once again thanks to its fans, as one talented artist creates a new form of Ultra Instinct.

Following the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, fans of the wildly popular shonen series have been taking the opportunity to paint the Z-Fighters in a new light. One piece has gone viral for using the shadows to re-imagine Goku's latest ultimate transformation, Ultra Instinct. While the technique might not be featured in the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, it's clear that Goku's transformation has had quite an impact on the anime community at large.

Surprisingly, Goku's Ultra Instinct has only been a part of Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power in the anime adaptation and in certain installments of the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Despite the animated series continuing in both Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Son never had the opportunity to use Ultra Instinct during either of the feature-length films. For those who have been following the manga, Dragon Ball Super has seen Goku achieve new levels of power using Ultra Instinct. In both the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs, the main Z-Fighter found himself achieving some newfound strength in discovering new approaches at the transformation that let the user's body take over.

Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct's Shadow

One fan creator created a jaw-dropping shadow display that not only takes anime fans to Goku's present, but his past as well. Son has come a long way since the opening salvo of the original Dragon Ball series, going from a toddler searching for the Dragon Balls into the savior of the Earth fighting universe-ending threats. Of course, the new anime series arriving this fall, Dragon Ball Daima, will combine these new worlds once again.

Dragon Ball Daima most likely won't see Goku relying on Ultra Instinct considering the time period when the anime takes place. Daima will focus on the Z-Fighters following the death of Kid Buu but before the official start of Dragon Ball Super. With Goku and his friends transformed into their younger selves, it will be interesting to see which, if any, transformations the Z-Fighters can rely on when the new anime arrives this fall.

