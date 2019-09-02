Dragon Ball Picked by Fans as Japan’s “National” Manga

Dragon Ball came onto the scene well over 20 years ago, and the franchise is thriving still today. The arrival of series like Dragon Ball Super updated Goku for a new generation, and it seems the franchise still hold plenty of weight with fans.

After all, the results of a Japanese poll have gone live, and it turns out fans are willing to title Dragon Ball as the country’s national manga.

As shared by Twitter user KenXyro, the results of a poll hosted by Goo Ranking went live, and it was there Dragon Ball came in first. Fans were asked to vote on which manga they felt was worthy of being Japan’s National Manga, and Dragon Ball ranked number one with some surprising comrades nipping at its heels.

According to Goo Ranking, the second spot went to Doreaemon while GeGeGe no Kitaro came in third place. Fourth place went to Sazae-san before Detective Conan rounded out the top five with its win.

If you want to know how the full list shook out, you can check out the results list below:

Dragon Ball

Doraemon

GeGeGe no Kitaro

Sazae-san

Detective Conan

One Piece

Kochikame

Touch

Gintama

Chibi Maruko-chan

For those curious, other popular Shōnen titles did make the list even if they did not rank in the top ten. Naruto was voted as the 13th pick by fans, and Bleach even landed on the list at a much lower rank. Fans voted the Soul Society series into 35th place, so it is clear Goku would easily school Ichigo Kurosaki in this race.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.