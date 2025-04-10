Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2 Preview Hypes Alliance With Fan-Favorite Character

Fire Force makes its glorious return with its Season 3, which is set to release in two cours. It will also be the final season, wrapping up this incredible story. While the first cour is currently ongoing, the second one is scheduled to be released in January 2026. David Production, the studio behind Fire Force, has certainly improved its animation in the past four years, with the series receiving praise for its debut episode. With the stellar opening and ending themes, on top of the insane plot twist in its very first episode, the season is off to a good start.

Fire Force Company 8 made massive progress during the first two seasons while uncovering the truth behind spontaneous human combustion. They also brought out the members of the White Clad from the shadows and made allies within the Fire Force Department and Haijima Industries along the way. Captain Akitaru Obi reports all their progress to the Chief of the Fire Defence Agency. However, he didn’t expect the Tokyo Army, whose ranks are filled with the members of the White Clad, to suddenly arrest him. Even the Chief’s orders are not enough to stop the villains. Now that Company 8 is in shambles, a lone hero will lend them a hand.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2 Will Bring Back Joker

Joker has always been one of the most popular characters of the show, and it’s finally time to make his appearance. The second season revealed his backstory and his true intentions, shedding light on the brutality of the Holy Sol Temple. Joker has always claimed to be an anti-hero, but when things get rough, he always joins the side of good. The official website of the anime shares preview stills and a synopsis of the upcoming episode, as we see a glimpse of Joker and Licht.

They’ve always been on good terms, but the anime opening already spoiled us that Joker will be fighting alongside Shinra Kusakabe. He will be an important character in the arc, as he should be. Every Pillar has their protector within the White Clad. However, Joker proclaims himself to be Shinra’s protector, as he has always believed in the kid’s potential. Although the two were off to a rocky start, they make a pretty good team.

Along with Joker and Licht, the official website also shares stills of Akitaru Obi, Leonard Burns, Haumea, Arthur, and one with Takehisa Hinawa and Shinra standing together. The synopsis of Episode 2, titled Captive, reads, “Special Fire Force Unit 8 takes action to rescue Oubi, who has been captured by the Imperial Army.

However, after escaping with Shinra, who possesses the “Adolla Burst,” the 8th is seen as traitors to the Imperial Empire and is pursued. Then Joker appears before them…!?” Episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 11th, which will follow the aftermath of Obi’s arrest. You can check out our Fire Force Season 3 episode schedule guide for more information on the release time, streaming platforms, and more.

