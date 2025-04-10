My Hero Academia: Vigilantes To Release New Manga Chapter Following Series Finale

Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster’s anime journey has just begun thanks to Studio BONES but My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ manga has already ended. Releasing its final chapter in 2022, the spin-off series gave its heroes a fairly definitive conclusion, and no sequel series was confirmed. To seemingly help in celebrating the new anime adaptation that has arrived on the small screen, the side story has confirmed that a new chapter of its manga will arrive in short order. While the upcoming installment has been confirmed, there are still some big questions surrounding it.

To start, the original creators of Vigilantes, Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, will be making a comeback for this new one-shot. At present, the special chapter is confirmed to arrive on Shonen Jump Plus on April 15th in Japan but that’s not all. There will also be a new one-shot that will focus on the older brother of Shoto Todoroki, Natsuya, from the main series. The content of these installments remains a mystery, meaning we aren’t sure whether these stories will focus on stories taking place past the finales of each respective story focusing on UA Academy. Needless to say, seeing Knuckleduster, Pop Step, and Crawler post-Vigilantes’ finale will be a welcome addition to the shonen lore.

Where The New Vigilantes Chapter Could Go

Studio BONES

In order to fully flesh out what the story of the new chapter could be for the My Hero Academia spin-off, we need to explore some spoiler territory so fair warning. In Vigilantes’ final manga chapter, Crawler leaves Japan behind and arrives in North America to start a new crime-fighting career. Taking on the new moniker of “The Skycrawler,” the manga protagonist seemingly has a bright future ahead of him. In fact, his story wasn’t finished in the pages of the My Hero Academia spin-off.

Crawler would return during the Final Arc of the main series and the epilogue story that took place after the fight between the heroes and villains of Hero Society ended. While not heavily featured in the fight against Shigaraki and All For One, Koichi does get a brief appearance in the final chapter of My Hero Academia, helping with the destruction caused to Japan with the final battle. With Pop Step and Knuckleduster surviving the events of the spin-off, it’s possible that they could also return in this new chapter.

My Hero Academia’s Future

As of the writing of this article, a sequel series for either My Hero Academia or Vigilantes has yet to be confirmed. Creator Kohei Horikoshi might still be sharing new art from his superhero shonen universe, but this fact doesn’t mean he plans on bringing back Deku and company. Luckily, Vigilantes has plenty of material to potentially fill more than one season is Studio BONES moves in that direction, meaning Crawler’s story might continue past the eighth and final season of the main series.

