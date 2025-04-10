Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle Release With Countdown Promo

This year, Demon Slayer is set to return with a movie that might be one of the biggest anime films of all time, if the shonen franchise’s past is any indication. As of the writing of this article, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is still the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in the most profits of any of its competitors. Considering that the upcoming Infinity Train will be the first of the trilogy that will end the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Demon Slayer Corps, anime fans are counting down until they can witness the fight against Muzan on the silver screen. Luckily, Ufotable has shared a brand new countdown to prep fans to say goodbye to the shonen series that is often thought of as the cream of the crop.

For those who might not know, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will release in Japan on July 18th, though the same cannot be said of the North American release. While the first of the cinematic trilogy is coming to theaters in the West, western anime fans will have to wait until the fall on September 12th to check out Tanjiro and company’s fight against Muzan and his lieutenants. With over ninety days to go until the anime movie arrives in Japanese theaters, Demon Slayer’s official social media account has started a countdown that has already revealed a new look at the Infinity Castle and its current inhabitants.

What Lies In Wait Within The Infinity Castle?

When last we left Demon Slayer’s television series, Tanjiro and his friends survived the trials and tribulations of the Hashira Training Arc. Unfortunately, they had little time to celebrate any of their victories as Muzan confronted the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. While the big Hashira gathered to try to take down the demon lord, Muzan’s strength is to the point where only the sun can ultimately destroy him. With all the heroes dragged into the Infinity Castle itself, the first film of the trilogy is going to start out hot on the heels of the season four cliffhanger.

The official synopsis of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle gives anime fans an even closer look at the upcoming film, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

Will Demon Slayer Return To TV?

While the grand finale for the anime series is confirmed for a trilogy of films, Demon Slayer has not revealed any plans to return to the small screen. There is good reason to believe that the Demon Slayer Corps will return to television screens as the Mugen Train was adapted to its own season. What we know for sure is that Ufotable fans might be waiting awhile to see these upcoming events brought to tvs worldwide.

