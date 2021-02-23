Dragon Ball: Why Did Beerus Suggest Freeza Kill the Saiyans?

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter saw Beerus reveal that he suggested Freeza should kill the Saiyans, but why is that? The newest chapter of the manga takes a second step into the Granolah the Survivor arc as it continues to establish the ties the titular Granolah has with the Saiyan history. He's got a huge grudge against Freeza and the Saiyans for the death of his people, but while he's stuck in the past it's soon revealed that Vegeta himself has been just as stuck with the newest chapter of the series. Beerus starts breaking down some rough truths for the prince.

Chapter 69 of the series begins Beerus' training with Vegeta, and he starts to break down what Vegeta needs in order to properly learn a God of Destruction's techniques. During this conversation, he surprisingly reveals that he was the one that orchestrated Freeza's destruction of the Saiyans. But it seems like he does so in order to take the weight off of Vegeta's shoulders.

In the chapter Beerus explains that in order for Vegeta to learn Hakai and other God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta's going to need to enter a serene state of mind much like Goku needs in order to use Ultra Instinct. The crucial difference here, however, is that Vegeta constantly needs to think about destruction. But as we saw during the fight with Moro on New Namek, Vegeta's bearing a lot of guilt over the act of destruction itself.

He holds the weight of the Saiyans' sins on his shoulders, and it's probably why he's subconsciously holding himself back from truly destructive power. Beerus says that he orchestrated the destruction as a way for Vegeta to turn attention away from himself because at the end of the day, it was just a chaotic part of the universe's growth. But why would Beerus suggest the Saiyans die in the first place?

That's going to be the bigger question moving forward as the series continues to explore more of the Saiyans' destruction from a new angle. We've learned that the gods destroy planets in order to give birth to stronger new ones, so is there a chance Beerus wanted Planet Vegeta destroyed to give birth to a potential God of Destruction candidate decades later? Did he plan that far ahead?

That's going to be the bigger question moving forward as the series continues to explore more of the Saiyans' destruction from a new angle. We've learned that the gods destroy planets in order to give birth to stronger new ones, so is there a chance Beerus wanted Planet Vegeta destroyed to give birth to a potential God of Destruction candidate decades later? Did he plan that far ahead?