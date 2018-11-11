‘Dragon Ball’s Yamcha Spin-Off is Now Available in the U.S.

Yamcha has become something of a punching bag as the Dragon Ball series has progressed, and this inspired one fan to create an entire fan book where Yamcha saved the day.

Years later, it’s been officially licensed for a release by Viz Media and now fans can see what the Dragon Ball spin-off manga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha, is all about now that it has officially released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What if Yamcha didn’t get his butt kicked by little green men? What if, indeed! Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha is out now! Our review! //t.co/8yEKwdDIs8 pic.twitter.com/RFEkZIsImg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) November 8, 2018

That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha is a special spin-off that takes a “What If?” tone in which Yamcha survives his initial fight with the Saiyans and Saibamen and slowly becomes one of the strongest fighters in the series. Created by dragongarow LEE, this spin-off begins when a Dragon Ball super fan suddenly dies when he fails to peek at cute girl passing by.

When he wakes up, he realizes he’s suddenly in the body of Dragon Ball‘s Yamcha. Utilizing his encyclopedic knowledge of the franchise’s future events, he eventually cheats the fights he’s in and keeps “Yamcha” alive. Not only this, he wants to get closer to his main crush, Bulma, who dating now can be a reality if he plays his cards right. Fans will notice how well creator dragongarow LEE’s work captures the feeling of Akira Toriyama’s original work, and that just makes the spin-off all the more pleasing to read.

Viz Media officially describes That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha as such, “A DRAGON BALL fan dies and is reincarnated as Yamcha—DRAGON BALL’S biggest punching bag and total internet meme. Knowing this character’s bleak future, he strives to make Yamcha the strongest DRAGON BALL character ever!”

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.