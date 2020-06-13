Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Gives Us The Videl Of Yesteryear

✖

The Majin Buu saga didn't just start things off by following the events of the Cell Saga, but also by giving us a massive time skip that saw a young Gohan meeting the future mother of his child in Videl, and one fan has decided to honor the daughter of Mr. Satan with some pitch perfect cosplay of her first appearance in Dragon Ball Z. Though Videl never reached the levels of power of her future husband, or Z Warriors like Krillin, Yamcha, and Tenshinhan, she still learned far more than the average warrior of the planet Earth!

When Videl first met Gohan, she simply thought of him as her nerdy class mate, though as she watched him more and more, she became suspicious of just who he was. Discovering the super hero antics of the Great Saiyaman, Videl learned that Gohan was using his insane power level to battle crime in the city and donning the ridiculous costume to match his absolutely hilarious Sentai style aesthetic. With Videl training under Gohan, she learned how to use her own energy to fly and remained a strong warrior in her own right.

Instagram Cosplayer Yoselin shared this impressive cosplay that shows how Videl first looked when she was introduced during the final saga of Dragon Ball Z, with the daughter of Satan learning how to fly and access her energy with the tutelage of Gohan:

Videl currently is spending her time as a mother of her daughter with Gohan, Pan, in Dragon Ball Super and we would imagine that her fighting days are long behind her. However, in order to protect his family, Gohan begun training once again prior to the Tournament of Power and has once again unlocked his "Mystic" power up that was unlocked during the Buu Saga.

What do you think of this amazing Videl Cosplay from Dragon Ball Z? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

