Dragon Ball Z Art Imagines Vegito/Janemba War

The world of Dragon Ball Heroes gives viewers the opportunity to examine a side story that brings back several heroes and villains that otherwise might not have made their way into the main continuity. Janemba is one of the biggest original villains that made a return in the spin-off, having been introduced in a Dragon Ball Z movie, and now, one fan has imagined if the demonic entity had faced down Vegito rather than Gogeta.

Janemba’s origin was tied to the afterlife in Akira Toriyama’s Shonen franchise, being formed thanks to all the evil that was purged from the spirits that were destined for the underworld. Though first appearing as a jovial, yellow creature, Janemba eventually revealed his true form and was able to take down both Goku and Vegeta before the two Saiyans were forced to unite using the fusion dance. While the fused being Vegito has never fought against the horned antagonist, this would certainly make for quite the encounter considering how powerful both figures are when it comes to Dragon Ball’s overall power levels.

Twitter Artist FantasticYouth7 shared this amazing take on Vegito staring down Janemba, with the last time that fans saw the fused being arrive in Dragon Ball was during the Goku Black Saga in which Goku and Vegeta were forced to use the Potara Earrings to battle against the all-encompassing threat of Zamasu:

Janemba might have first been introduced in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, but he eventually made a major return in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, taking on the forces of both the main Z Fighters as well as the brawlers of the Time Patrol. With Goku and Vegeta of the alternate reality achieving a brand new transformation known as Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, they were able to take down Janemba before eventually finding themselves battling against both Goku Black and the machinations of the demon scientist known as Fuu.

What do you think of this new art that pits Vegito against Janemba? Do you think we’ll ever see these two combatants battle one another in the making continuity of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.