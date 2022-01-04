Dragon Ball Super Rumors Have Fans Warring Over Whether the TV Series Should Return

Should Dragon Ball Super‘s anime make a return? Fans don’t seem to be as clear about that answer as you would probably assume. After all, the Dragon Ball Super anime ended its Japanese run in Spring 2018; the English Dub ended its airings in fall 2019. Now that an entire generation of kids has gone through college without there being a Dragon Ball Super anime on TV, the series seems poised for a well-timed comeback, with a new highly-anticipated movie (Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) and rumors of the anime’s possible return in 2022.

But does Dragon Ball Super NEED its anime back? A lot of fans seem to be happy with how the manga has been keeping the franchise fresh with (semi-)new ideas and powerups; others think it’s been a crime that Dragon Ball Super snatched its most popular form of content, at the height of the series’ popularity…

Dragon Ball Super Anime Return?

DRAGON BALL SUPER ANIME RETURN TEASER!!!?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3VxtRP7moa — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) January 3, 2022

The team of at Toei Animation straight-out filled the water with chum, by tossing out this line in a recent Dragon Ball Super update.

Don’t Count On It (Yet)!

So now I can't imagine anything other than the anime.



Mainly because DBS Super Hero plays after Granolah Arc. — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) January 3, 2022

Dragon Ball Super fans have been burned too many times to get their hopes up again without firm proof!

Will One Piece Allow It?

Only thing One Piece sells more in is manga sales. Even Toei knows DB brings back everyone and will sell more than One Piece. — Nema Tadashi | Clover Kingdom’s Savior ☘️🍂 (@Gokusambition) January 4, 2022

A lot of anime fans seem to be hung up on whether Dragon Ball Super even has the resources for a new anime right now, what with One Piece doing its thing…

Don’t Make It Any Worse…

Please just don't make the anime just as this new movie (DLC).

I'm having ben 10 vibes they butcher my guy ben 10 really hard please leave dragon ball alone, if you can't make it better don't make it worse. — Mannu Maurya (@MannuMaurya8) January 3, 2022

The Dragon Ball Super fandom is definitely SPLIT over the design and formatting in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie. Many don’t want to see that extended to the anime.

Give Me That ‘Broly’ Style!

to be honest it could be worse the cgi does look good



but i still want that broly style as an anime bro 🤤 — Karuma (@c4t_a) January 3, 2022

On the other hand, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie’s milestone design is a fan-favorite pick for the next anime.

Not Another Dragon Ball Movie…

they cant have anothere movie cuz its coming in 2022 — ₉⁹₉ (@ABYSS_WRLD123) January 3, 2022

For the reasons described above, we can be fairly sure Dragon Ball Super isn’t going to reveal there are TWO new movies coming in 2022.

More Dragon Ball Heroes!?

So it can be even more mid than before? pic.twitter.com/U0X18jaQbL — Veg (@Veg_____) January 3, 2022

mfw we wake up to "More SDBH coming soon!" pic.twitter.com/Qdj4sbMAAM — 🛥 (@BabyHoodBaller3) January 3, 2022

This latter meme is an all-too-accurate depiction of the collective reactions from hardcore Dragon Ball purists if another SDBH anime or feature is announced this year.

Is It Ultra Ego Tho?!

please either anime returning or ultra ego in superhero pic.twitter.com/CxDTspTSDi — Megaboy X (@JosephR17582290) January 3, 2022

If you don’t know about Dragon Ball Super‘s latest epic transformation yet… get in the know!

We’ll keep you updated on everything Dragon Ball Super has planned for 2022.