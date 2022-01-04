Anime

Dragon Ball Super Rumors Have Fans Warring Over Whether the TV Series Should Return

Should Dragon Ball Super‘s anime make a return? Fans don’t seem to be as clear about that answer as you would probably assume. After all, the Dragon Ball Super anime ended its Japanese run in Spring 2018; the English Dub ended its airings in fall 2019. Now that an entire generation of kids has gone through college without there being a Dragon Ball Super anime on TV, the series seems poised for a well-timed comeback, with a new highly-anticipated movie (Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) and rumors of the anime’s possible return in 2022

But does Dragon Ball Super NEED its anime back? A lot of fans seem to be happy with how the manga has been keeping the franchise fresh with (semi-)new ideas and powerups; others think it’s been a crime that Dragon Ball Super snatched its most popular form of content, at the height of the series’ popularity…

Dragon Ball Super Anime Return?

The team of at Toei Animation straight-out filled the water with chum, by tossing out this line in a recent Dragon Ball Super update. 

Don’t Count On It (Yet)!

Dragon Ball Super fans have been burned too many times to get their hopes up again without firm proof! 

Will One Piece Allow It?

A lot of anime fans seem to be hung up on whether Dragon Ball Super even has the resources for a new anime right now, what with One Piece doing its thing… 

Don’t Make It Any Worse…

The Dragon Ball Super fandom is definitely SPLIT over the design and formatting in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie. Many don’t want to see that extended to the anime. 

Give Me That ‘Broly’ Style!

On the other hand, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie’s milestone design is a fan-favorite pick for the next anime. 

Not Another Dragon Ball Movie…

For the reasons described above, we can be fairly sure Dragon Ball Super isn’t going to reveal there are TWO new movies coming in 2022. 

More Dragon Ball Heroes!?

This latter meme is an all-too-accurate depiction of the collective reactions from hardcore Dragon Ball purists if another SDBH anime or feature is announced this year. 

Is It Ultra Ego Tho?!

If you don’t know about Dragon Ball Super‘s latest epic transformation yet… get in the know! 

We’ll keep you updated on everything Dragon Ball Super has planned for 2022.

