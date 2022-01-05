Dragon Ball Super Is Going to Have a Packed 2022

In the last year, Dragon Ball Super has done a lot of work, and it seems the franchise is about to go into overtime for the new year. The arrival of 2022 not only brings a fresh slate for us all, but it also brings a ton of work for Goku. This year will be packed with Dragon Ball content, and no project is off limits for our Super Saiyans.

Starting this month, January will bring out some big updates for fans with Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The series is putting out a new Big Bang mission on January 13, and it will continue with a new Ultra God mission in March. This will impact both the arcade games and PR anime, so fans around the world can enjoy the updates.

In fact, there will be quite a few games for fans to update this year. In February, Dragon Ball will host another Games Battle Hour and share the majority of its 2022 releases. Of course, we do know a few of them already such as Dragon Ball FighterZ adding new DLC and Dragon Ball: The Breakers going live. Even Xenoverse 2 is expected to get some new DLC, so gamers will have their hands full.

Of course, the biggest projects coming in 2022 involve the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga. First, the series will premiere Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this April over in Japan. There is no word on when the movie will go live overseas, but fans are hoping for a release in the summertime.

And finally, the manga is working overtime to bring Granolah’s arc to a close. The epic battle promises to drop another twist before the finale goes live. Dragon Ball Super will then debut another manga arc this year, and fans are already speculating what this big story might be about.

What do you think about Dragon Ball‘s packed schedule this year? Which release are you the most excited about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.