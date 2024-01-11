Low Cost Cosplay Hilariously Re-Imagines Dragon Ball Z's Shenron

Dragon Ball might have some of the biggest battles in the anime world, but the shonen series has plenty of characters that don't directly get involved in the earth-shattering conflicts. One of the things that have united the many series besides Goku and several of his other Z-Fighters, has been the inclusion of the dragons that were summoned from the Dragon Balls. Shenron, the dragon of Earth, has long had a major role in the works of Akira Toriyama and Low Cost Cosplay has re-imagined the lizard in a hilarious new way.

Dragon Ball Super has taken the opportunity to introduce a few new dragons to the lives of the Z-Fighters. During the Tournament of Power, the Super Dragon Balls were introduced, "wishing orbs" that were the size of planets and had the ability to grant any wish without stipulation. The dragon that was summoned from these Dragon Balls was far larger than Shenron, even being far larger than the planet Earth itself. In Dragon Ball Super's manga, a new dragon was introduced on the planet Cereal, who was able to be summoned thanks to gathering only two of the orbs that were only the size of marbles. Thanks to this new dragon, the Granolah the Survivor Arc saw the intergalactic bounty hunter gain a serious upgrade.

A Low-Cost Shenron For The Ages

Shenron recently appeared in Dragon Ball Super thanks to the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In the recent movie, the Eternal Dragon was able to give Piccolo not just one new transformation, but two, unlocking both the Namekian's potential while giving the Z-Fighter a major upgrade. Now that "Orange Piccolo" is in the mix, Piccolo might have just bridged the gap between himself and the Saiyans that stand front and center in the series.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero adaptation in the manga recently came to an end with chapter 100. At present, neither Akira Toriyama nor the artist Toyotaro has revealed what the manga has in store for the future. With Black Frieza still out there following the events of the prior arc, perhaps the next arc will focus on the classic anime villain.

What do you think of this hilarious new take on the Eternal Dragon?