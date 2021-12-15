Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes The Fury of Majin Vegeta

Majin Vegeta is easily one of the most recognizable forms that the Saiyan Prince has taken throughout the Dragon Ball series, with this evil power boost making the current Z Fighter care little for those around him. Deadset on defeating Son Goku for the “sin” of saving his life, Vegeta gave himself over the sorcerer Babidi and one fan has decided to honor the evil transformation with some spot-on Cosplay that takes us back to the era of Dragon Ball Z and the Majin Buu Saga.

Unfortunately for Vegeta, the Majin power boost did put him on even footing with Goku, but Son was holding back his ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 3, which most likely would have brought their one-on-one fight to a close. With Vegeta taking a cheap shot against Goku, the Saiyan Prince sacrificed his own life in order to destroy Majin Buu, and while he was successful at taking his own life in a giant ball of energy, he ultimately was unable to defeat the pink powerhouse in the process. While Majin Vegeta hasn’t returned since Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta is currently making headlines thanks to the unveiling of his Ultra Ego power-up in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super.

Instagram Cosplayer Real Tan Win shared this impeccable take on one of the darkest times of Vegeta’s life, in which he was willing to sacrifice the family he had made on Earth to gain more power to finally defeat Son Goku in a one-on-one battle and further explore his more evil side:

Vegeta’s evil nature is a thing of the past in Dragon Ball Super, though his Ultra Ego form certainly makes him look far more terrifying than perhaps any transformation that he has employed in the past. Learning this new form while training beneath the god of destruction Beerus, the power-up wasn’t enough for him to defeat the current big bad of the day in Granolah, but it’s been the “talk of the town” when it comes to the anime community as the Saiyan Prince is at the height of his power.

What do you think of this new take on Majin Vegeta? Do you want to see the Saiyan Prince return to this state at some point in the future?