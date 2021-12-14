Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Shares First Look at Vegeta in New Poster

The newest poster for Dragon Ball Super’s next movie has given us the first look at Vegeta in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation surprised Dragon Ball fans when it had announced that the anime was coming back with a new feature film now scheduled for a release next year in Japan. This was exciting considering all that Goku and Vegeta have gone through in the manga over the years since the anime ended, so fans were hoping to see the duo in action again with the release of this next movie. But Vegeta had been curiously absent.

Toei Animation had dropped first looks at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero during convention events throughout the year thus far, but had yet to give any look at how Vegeta would be translated into the next movie’s new style outside of new collectible figures releasing for the movie. With the release of the newest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toei Animation has not only given fans a good look at the core character roster for the new feature but also debuted the very first look at Vegeta’s new design for the upcoming movie. Check it out on the new poster below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled for a release in Japan next year, but has yet to set an international release as of this writing. It was teased that Vegeta would be involved with the new movie in some way, but the roles for each of the characters is still very largely a mystery. It’s the same for the overall story for the new film as well as there are still lots we do not know about the upcoming movie. But that is going to change just a bit as Toei Animation is set to reveal even more with its upcoming panel at Jump Festa later this month.

The movie’s place on the overall timeline for the series is still very much a mystery as well as it’s been confirmed to take place after Dragon Ball Super: Broly (with Broly even returning for the new movie in some capacity), but before the events of End of Z. Vegeta might have changed quite a bit through the manga’s recent events, but there’s still a mystery as to whether or not we’ll get to see that in the new movie? But what do you think? How do you like Vegeta’s new look for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!