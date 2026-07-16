New Naruto Live-Action Details Emerge For Team 7 (And The Characters Will Be Different)

Naruto made big news earlier this week when it was announced that Lionsgate and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton were full steam ahead with the live-action adaptation. Set to bring Masashi Kishimoto’s shonen story to Hollywood, rumors have swirled regarding what this look at the Hidden Leaf Village will look like on the silver screen. In a new casting announcement, it seems as though anime fans are starting to get a better picture of what Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura might look like when they make their way to the live-action world.

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In an effort to make sure that the right actors are chosen for the upcoming Lionsgate production, a casting campaign has begun to discover the live-action Team 7. In the original shonen story, the trio was around the ages of 12 to 13, but it seems as though the studio is looking to age them up to teenagers and/or full-blown adults. According to the listings, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura are looking to be cast by actors who range from 16 to 20 for each character, making for a big departure from the source material. The reported casting call also seemingly is looking for the young actors to be “Asian or Mixed Race,” with each actor needing to be able to “speak English fluently.” No actors have been confirmed to be in the running, though it will be interesting to see who emerges as the new Team 7.

Team 7’s Live-Action Turn

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The reported casting call also notes that the actors will have a commitment to filming from January to August next year, with the live-action Naruto seemingly set to film in the United Kingdom. If you’re looking for a further breakdown of the personalities and features for the young actors who will play the ninja trio, here are the specific requirements below:

Naruto – Male, 16 to 20 to play 16. Asian or Mixed Race Asian. Lean, athletic, energetic, expressive, and fearless. Must speak English fluently

Sasuke, Male, 16 to 20 to play 16. Asian or Mixed Race Asian. Lean, athletic, energetic, expressive, and fearless. Must speak English fluently.

Sakura – Female, 16 to 20 to play 16. Asian or Mixed Race Asian. Athletic, toned, strong-willed, elegant, and intelligent. Must speak English fluently.

As for what the story for this live-action adaptation will be, that remains a mystery. Obviously, the ninjas of Konoha will need to be introduced to a brand new audience, meaning that Uzumaki and his friends will have to tread familiar ground for anime fans. Whether this will mean that the Chunin Exams are the focus or another early storyline, only time will tell.

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Via Boruto Oricon