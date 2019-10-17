Dragon Ball Z Replica Jacket Will Turn You Into Future Trunks

Since the inception of the Cell Saga, one of the biggest characters in the Dragon Ball franchise has been the future son of Vegeta, Trunks, who travelled to the past in order to make sure that Goku, and the world, survived the onslaught of the androids. First appearing as a mystery man who was able to become a Super Saiyan to bring down a cybernetic Freeza, his origin was revealed and he became a fan favorite. Now, the franchise is releasing an official “Future Trunks jacket” that can make you look like an employee of Capsule Corps!

Twitter User WzAtEwH1xifCbI8 shared their design for the Future Trunks jacket that will be made officially available for purchased beginning in February of next year, allowing Dragon Ball Z fans to look just like their favorite future Super Saiyan:

Will start shipping in Feb 2020 • https://t.co/LtPdfdrXlT pic.twitter.com/SFv7eLzqst — Ken Xyro 🎃 ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) October 16, 2019

Future Trunks originally appeared in the second major story arc of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, telling Goku of the upcoming threat from the androids created by Dr. Gero of the Red Ribbon Army. Aside from lending his own Super Saiyan abilities to the Z Fighters in their upcoming battle, he also gave Goku medicine that would save his life from a heart disease which was responsible for his death in Trunks’ timeline. Though Trunks eventually returned to his own timeline, this wasn’t the last we saw of the alternate version of the son of Vegeta.

In Dragon Ball Super, Future Trunks made his prolific return, informing Goku and Vegeta of the threat of “Goku Black”, a villain that was destroying his future timeline and just so happened to be the spitting image of Son Goku. The evil Goku’s backstory was eventually revealed, with a rogue Kaioshin by the name of Zamasu having overtaken Goku’s body in yet another alternate timeline. Though the villain was eventually defeated, the Z Fighters’ victory left Trunks without a timeline though he did return to an uncertain future with his friend Mai.

Will you be picking up this replica of Future Trunks’ jacket from Dragon Ball Z? What other Dragon Ball attire would you like to see made available? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and future Dragon Ball timelines!

