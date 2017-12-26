‘Dragon Ball Z’ Animator Pens Holiday Ginyu Force Sketch

Christmas may have already passed, but the holiday feeling carries on through the New Year. In fact, the holiday feelings are so strong, many in the anime and manga industry are celebrating it.

Twitter user @dragonarowLEE, who also happens to be an official animator for Dragon Ball, has uploaded a holiday sketch featuring a normally deadly Ginyu Force.

The Ginyu Force are each in Santa Claus outfits, to which @dragongarowLEE has dubbed “The Santa Force,” and Captain Ginyu is depicted as saying “Come on, Lord Freeza! Put it on too!”

Freeza is notably, and understandably, disturbed by this notion and it is fun to see an interaction between the Ginyu Force and their boss on a level never explored in the series proper. Freeza has always been portrayed as a deadly force, so an emotion he shows otherwise is another great layer onto his character.

@dragongarowLEE has also shared a number of sketches to the delight of fans. There was a holiday sketch featuring Vegeta and Bulma’s family celebrating Christmas, a holiday sketch of Android 18 in a Santa Claus outfit, and a sketch of Yamcha that definitely showed an appreciation for the character not seen in quite a while on the actual series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.